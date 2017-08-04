Journey’s Neal Schon Says Band Could Split Over Recent Feud

August 4, 2017 11:55 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Journey, Neal Schon

WASHINGTON (Radio.com) – Rumors are circulating that Journey may be breaking up after co-founding guitarist Neal Schon expressed public disapproval over three of his bandmate’s visit to the White House.

And the rumors aren’t without merit. The band, which recently hit a high note when they were nominated into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, has been through a shaky period and the Trump incident might just be the breaking point. Recently, Schon took to social media to explain that the other band members went to visit President Trump behind his back and now they want to tour without him.

gettyimages 665999602 Journey’s Neal Schon Says Band Could Split Over Recent Feud

Inductee Neal Schon and musician Arnel Pineda of Journey perform onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

On Facebook, Schon posted a video of the Journey/White House meet-and-greet, writing, “Journey should never be used and exploited by anyone, especially band members for politics or any one religion. I’ve been here since 1972 and this has always been our belief. This was with intent to exploit the brand and use the name.”

He continued his public outcry on Twitter, where he answered fan questions, concerns, and disagreements. Addressing touring rumors, he wrote, “How would you feel if u found out that the rest of the band wanted to tour without me? I’ve always been 100%JRNY and made the right choices.”

Later, he answered a fan question about going solo, writing, “I will travel to new musical terrain that we never have and encompass everything.”

Check out the posts below:

