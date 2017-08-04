Man Charged With Murder After Allegedly Confessing To Police

DENVER (CBS4) – A man has been formally charged with first-degree murder charges after he allegedly confessed to police.

Joe Pinheiro, 58, was arrested in connection with the crime on July 29.

A body was found in a home in the 3200 block of Saratoga Avenue.

Officers say Pinheiro walked into the Sheridan Police Department and stated that he killed someone.

According to a probable cause statement from the Denver Police Department, Pinheiro “stated he shot and killed [name redacted] and his body would be found in the basement.”

When officers arrived at the home, they found a male victim, later identified as Philip Malindowski, 50, deceased with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest.

Two firearms were recovered from Pinheiro.

Pinheiro remains in custody in the Denver Jail.