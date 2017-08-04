Man Charged With Murder After Allegedly Confessing To Police

August 4, 2017 2:34 PM
Filed Under: Denver Police Department, Joe Pinheiro, Philip Malindowski, Saratoga Homicide

DENVER (CBS4) – A man has been formally charged with first-degree murder charges after he allegedly confessed to police.

Joe Pinheiro, 58, was arrested in connection with the crime on July 29.

joe pinheiro mug Man Charged With Murder After Allegedly Confessing To Police

Joe Pinheiro (credit: Denver DA)

A body was found in a home in the 3200 block of Saratoga Avenue.

englewood death investigation 12vo transfer frame 453 Man Charged With Murder After Allegedly Confessing To Police

The body of Philip Malindowski was found in the basement of the home in the 3200 block of W. Saratoga Ave. (credit: CBS)

Officers say Pinheiro walked into the Sheridan Police Department and stated that he killed someone.

According to a probable cause statement from the Denver Police Department, Pinheiro “stated he shot and killed [name redacted] and his body would be found in the basement.”

englewood death investigation 12vo transfer frame 62 Man Charged With Murder After Allegedly Confessing To Police

(credit: CBS)

When officers arrived at the home, they found a male victim, later identified as Philip Malindowski, 50, deceased with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest.

Two firearms were recovered from Pinheiro.

Pinheiro remains in custody in the Denver Jail.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Got What It Takes To Be On 'Survivor'?
ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch