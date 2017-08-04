Rockies Starter Freeland Injured

August 4, 2017 7:34 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Rockies, Kyle Freeland, Philadelphia Phillies

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies starter Kyle Freeland was forced to leave his start in the top of the first inning Friday night against the Philadelphia Phillies because of an apparent left leg injury.

Freeland, who leads major league rookies with 11 wins this season, was facing his third batter of the game, Aaron Altherr, and had thrown his 11th pitch when he apparently suffered the injury.

Manager Bud Black and team trainers came out to the mound to check on him and after some discussion and several warmup pitches from Freeland, the decision was made to take him out of the game.

Starting pitcher Kyle Freeland of the Colorado Rockies throws in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field on July 9, 2017. (credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

There was no formal word from the Rockies yet on the nature of his injury.

Ten of the 11 pitches Freeland threw were for strikes. He allowed a hit to leadoff man Cesar Hernandez, struck out Freddy Galvis and had an 0-2 count on Altherr when he was forced to leave the game.

Chris Rusin replaced Freeland.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

