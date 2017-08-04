CBS4 Broncos Notebook: 8/4

After two consecutive days in full pads the Broncos practiced in shoulder pads and shorts on Friday.
It was a scheduled veteran day off for Von Miller, Derek Wolfe, Emmanuel Sanders, and Brandon Marshall.
Jamaal Charles, Darian Stewart, Todd Davis, Chris Harris and Adam Gotsis also had the day off.
Friday was another full day with fans crowded on the berm to watch practice. No official numbers yet, but it was arguably one of the biggest crowds of training camp.
Former Broncos coach Gary Kubiak was at the team’s headquarters Friday. Kubiak will travel with Broncos personnel to Canton this weekend for Terrell Davis’ Hall of Fame induction.
