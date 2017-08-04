Attorney General Questions Colorado’s Marijuana Management

DENVER (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions is questioning how effective marijuana regulation is in Colorado, pointing to a 2016 report that cites increased traffic deaths, emergency room visits and pot consumption among youths since the drug was legalized for recreational use in 2014.

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 04: U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions (R) speaks as Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats (L) listens during an event at the Justice Department August 4, 2017 in Washington, DC. Sessions held the event to discuss “leaks of classified material threatening national security.” (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The Cannabist reports Gov. John Hickenlooper’s office received a letter from Sessions on Thursday outlining the findings by an agency within the White House’s Office of National Drug Control Policy. Sessions asks how Colorado is addressing the findings, which he says are relevant to the marijuana debate.

Hickenlooper and the governors of Alaska, Oregon and Washington asked Sessions in April to “engage with us before embarking on any changes to regulatory and enforcement systems.”
Sessions sent a similar response to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. It’s unclear if the governors of Alaska and Oregon received the letter.

