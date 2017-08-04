Video Shows Smash & Grab Thieves In Action

By Shawn Chitnis

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Investigators are trying to track down thieves who broke into two different pawn shops in Arapahoe County on Friday and hope someone can identify them with surveillance video from one of the businesses.

The suspects got away with two guns at a business called Casino Pawn near East Arapahoe Road and South Peoria Street just before 2:30 a.m.

Approximately 15 minutes later, a second pawn shop, Pawn King, was hit near South Quebec Street and East Iliff Avenue. In the second incident, the criminals got away with video game consoles, video games and some watches.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said it is confident the same group is responsible for both crimes.

Video from the second business shows a white Ford truck as the vehicle used to get in and out of the location. Five men appear on camera, while they cover their faces and hands, you can still make out their shoes, pants, and hooded sweatshirts.

“It’s a very clear video,” said Julie Brooks with the Sheriff’s Office. “We are sure that somebody will recognize the video and possibly the suspects.”

The timing is especially unfortunate for one of the two businesses, Pawn King is celebrating its grand opening this week. Employees at the other shop, Casino Pawn, told CBS4 it will probably cost them more to repair the front door the crooks smashed in — a $6,000 repair job — than to replace the stolen inventory.

The owner of Pawn King told CBS4 he chooses not to carry guns in his store because of concerns about someone trying to steal them.

The sheriff’s office says it can’t say if these suspects were specifically looking for guns but did mention it is unusual for someone to break into a pawn shop. Those businesses are usually robbed during the day while they are open.

Investigators urge everyone to stay away from the suspects because they have weapons and are considered dangerous. Anyone who recognizes the truck or any of the suspects is asked to call the TIP Line: (720) 874-8477 or CrimeStoppers: (720) 913-7867.

