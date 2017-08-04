Jury Convicts Man In Sex Assault Cold Case From 1999

DENVER (CBS4)– A jury has convicted a man accused in a sexual assault cold case dating back to 1999.

Albert Matthews, 53, was found guilty of second-degree kidnapping and first-degree sexual assault in the attack of an adult woman.

In Oct. 1999, the then 44-year-old victim was estranged from her husband. The charges allege the late in the evening of Oct. 11, 1999, Matthews invited the victim to stay with him.

Police say while he was walking to his home, he attacked the victim, forced her through an alley into a backyard where he assaulted her.

The case was unsolved until March 2015 when the defendant was identified as a suspect based on a DNA match linking him to the 1999 sexual assault. Further investigation by Denver’s Cold Case Project resulted in Matthew’s arrest on July 1, 2016.

Matthews is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 22.