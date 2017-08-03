LOS ANGELES (Radio.com) – Once again, reports of Willie Nelson’s death have been greatly exaggerated. For the second time this year, Twitter was abuzz with rumors that the country legend had passed on.
Momentarily alarmed, Radio.com called Nelson’s publicist, this morning (August 3), who confirmed that Nelson, 84, is still very much with us.
Nelson’s recent health scares and show cancellations spawned initial rumors in March that he had died. The reports inspired Nelson to write the tongue-in-cheek song “Still Not Dead.”
Watch the video for “Still Not Dead” below: