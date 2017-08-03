Armed And Dangerous Suspect Flees State After Ramming Police Car

August 3, 2017 3:16 PM
DILLON, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators in Summit County want to find a former special forces Marine who they say rammed a police officer’s car.

william roberts Armed And Dangerous Suspect Flees State After Ramming Police Car

William Roberts (credit: Aurora Police)

Investigators say William Roberts was first wanted for assault out of Aurora. Dillon police found the 34-year-old staying at a hotel in Silverthorne on Wednesday. That’s when they say he rammed the police cruiser.

image11 Armed And Dangerous Suspect Flees State After Ramming Police Car

(credit: CBS)

The SWAT team responded and after a six hour police operation they didn’t find Roberts inside.

On Wednesday night they were told a police officer near Wichita, Kansas, pulled Roberts over for speeding, and that lead to a police chase.

Police didn’t find him, and said they think he abandoned the vehicle he was driving and possibly drove away after stealing a car.

Roberts’ drivers license is registered to Virginia and police said they are considering the possibility he might be trying to drive there.

Roberts was described as having short brown hair and facial hair. He weighs 240 pounds and is 6-foot-1. Police said on Wednesday night he was wearing a white tank top, black shorts or pants and he had a green backpack.

