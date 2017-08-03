I-80 Sign Hacked To Read ‘Trump Has Herpes’

August 3, 2017 9:58 AM
Filed Under: California, Donald Trump, UC Davis

DAVIS, Calif. (CBS4) – A construction sign along Interstate 80 was hacked Wednesday night.

The sign at the eastbound exit for UC Davis read “Trump has herpes.”

(Credit: Janet Thompson)

It has since been fixed.

The first report of the hacked sign started popping up around 11 p.m. on Twitter.

It’s not the first time signs in the area have been hacked, either.

According to CBS Sacramento, another one hacked in July said “caution, asian drivers,” and one in May 2016 said “Free Hookers Ahead.”

The California Department of Transportation says the sign hacked Wednesday night is not theirs, and that it may belong to the university.

