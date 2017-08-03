Affidavit: 2 Colorado Teens Shot In ‘Execution Position’

August 3, 2017 4:15 PM
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Investigators say two Colorado teenagers whose bodies were found along a rural road were forced into an “execution position” and shot at close range after a feud over a stolen purse.

An arrest affidavit for one of the suspects says 16-year-old Natalie Cano-Partida and 15-year-old Derek Greer were kidnapped March 11 and each was shot multiple times. Their bodies were found the following day.

dead teenagers 6pkg transfer Affidavit: 2 Colorado Teens Shot In Execution Position

Derek Greer, 15, and Natalie Partida, 16 (credit: El Paso County)

The arrest affidavit for 19-year-old Gustavo Marquez says he told investigators that Diego Chacon killed Cano-Partida and handed his gun to Marco Antonio Garcia Bravo, who killed Greer moments later.

double murder arrests 1 Affidavit: 2 Colorado Teens Shot In Execution Position

Diego Carlos Chacon (credit: El Paso County)

double murder arrests 3 Affidavit: 2 Colorado Teens Shot In Execution Position

Marco Antonio Garcia-Bravo (credit: El Paso County)

A different witness told police that one of the five co-defendants charged with murder told her he was going to kill one of the teens over a purse that went missing during a party.

