Review Of Rocky Flats Says Protections Are Working

August 3, 2017 11:24 AM
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (AP) — The latest government review of the former nuclear weapons plant Rocky Flats says precautions put in place after a 10-year cleanup are protecting people and the environment.

The U.S. Department of Energy released the review Wednesday on the most contaminated portion of the site west of Denver.

Federal law requires a review every five years.

Rocky Flats manufactured plutonium triggers for nuclear warheads until it closed in 1989 because of safety and environmental concerns.

The review covered the central part of the property where manufacturing took place. It’s off-limits to the public.

The outer parts of the site are now a wildlife refuge managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Activists have sued in an attempt to prevent the service from building a visitors center and trails.

