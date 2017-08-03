Rockies Let Lead Slip, Fall To Mets 10-5

DENVER (AP) – The New York Mets weren’t fazed by a big early deficit on Wednesday night.

Remember, things can change in a hurry in the thin air of Coors Field.

Curtis Granderson hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the sixth inning, and the New York Mets erased a five-run deficit to beat the Colorado Rockies 10-5.

Jay Bruce hit his 29th homer and Asdrubal Cabrera had three hits for the Mets, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

“No amount of runs are enough here,” Bruce said. “Just keep on plugging away, keep on chugging away, chipping away, and we were able to get back in it.”

Yoenis Cespedes added an RBI double and played solid defense in left field.

Amed Rosario drove in his first career RBI as he legged out a triple in his second game in the majors.

“He was flying,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “Matter of fact, I wasn’t sure he wasn’t going to keep on coming.”

Rookie Chasen Bradford (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings in relief of Chris Flexen to get his first career victory.

The Mets scored twice in the fourth and fifth before Cespedes doubled to the left-field wall in the sixth to tie the game. Two batters later, Granderson connected on a knee-high fastball from Tyler Chatwood (6-12) to make it 8-5.

Michael Conforto and Cabrera each drove in a run to cap off the six-run inning.

“When you’re down five, (we) just think, `peck our way back,'” Collins said. “They did a great job of taking what they could get. Got some hits and some big homers by Grandy and Jay, and got back in it.”

Chatwood didn’t allow a baserunner through the first three innings. His troubles began in the fourth, when he threw a cutter that skipped a few feet in front of the plate and hit umpire Kerwin Danley in the left wrist. Danley left the game, which was delayed by 13 minutes.

Chatwood allowed eight runs in 5 1/3 innings in his first start since being reinstated from the 10-day disabled list.

“There was a lot of soft contact that got through,” Chatwood said. “The big blow was the home run to Granderson and it was the pitch we wanted to throw. We might have just gone in there one too many times.”

Making his second major league start, Flexen was pummeled for five runs in the third before he was removed with a blister on his right index finger.

Mark Reynolds got the Rockies started with an RBI single and Gerardo Parra followed with a two-run double. Cespedes saved another run by throwing out Parra at home on Trevor Story’s single.

Carlos Gonzalez followed with his first home run since June 20, a two-run shot to center.

“He got an off-speed pitch and just hammered (it),” Black said.

ARENADO HONORED

Nolan Arenado keeps all of his awards at his parents’ home in Southern California. Frankly, he doesn’t have the room.

The Rockies third baseman added to his collection of accolades Wednesday when he was named the NL Player of the Month for the second time in his career. He previously won it in September 2015.

Arenado hit .389 with eight home runs and 30 RBIs over 22 July games. The three-time All-Star also has four Gold Gloves and two Silver Sluggers.

“Awards,” Arenado said with a grin, “they don’t get old.”

TRANSACTION

Mets LHP Josh Edgin, who was designated for assignment prior to the non-waiver trade deadline, cleared waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Las Vegas, assistant GM John Ricco said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: 3B David Wright (shoulder), who hasn’t played in a game for more than a year, resumed “low-level baseball activity” at the team’s spring training complex in Port St. Lucie, Florida, Ricco said.

Rockies: Black said RHP Greg Holland suffered a cut on his right index finger Tuesday in a “kitchen accident” and is considered day to day. … The debut of C Jonathan Lucroy (stomach illness), who was acquired in a trade with the Texas Rangers on Sunday, was put on hold for a second straight game. … OF David Dahl (back spasms) is headed to the 7-day minor league disabled list.

UP NEXT

Mets: New York will conclude its 10-game road trip against the Rockies on Thursday. Rafael Montero (1-7, 5.56 ERA) earned a no-decision against Seattle in his last start, allowing five runs while walking a season-worst five in 4 2/3 innings. Montero had walked just one in each of his previous two starts.

Rockies: German Marquez (9-4, 4.08) has won his last four starts and has struck out 28 in his last three. Last time out, the 22-year-old allowed two runs and struck out 10 in seven innings against Washington.

By BRENT W. NEW, Associated Press

