Dierks Bentley: Should I Tell Peyton About Mama Bear & Her Cubs?

(CBS4) – Enjoying his retirement, former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was out fishing country music star Dierks Bentley.
The two even posted a photo of it on Instagram.
A nice big catch, as fish stories are told later around the fire.
But, what Manning maybe didn’t notice, was a danger worse than the nastiest line backers in football.
“Should I inform Peyton Manning of the mama bear and her three cubs approaching from behind?” Bentley joked on Instagram.
Bentley didn’t update the post later to say whether he let Manning enjoy his moment or if the two scooted out of there, leaving the fish for the cubs.
No word, either, on where the two were fishing, but, based on the backdrop, it looks like it could be up in Colorado’s high country.