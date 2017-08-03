Latest Forecast: Finally, Some Rain! Much Cooler Temperatures As Well

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Thursday quickly became the wettest day in Denver since May. As of 7 a.m. DIA (where the official rain gauge for the city is located) had received 0.20″. The last time Denver saw that much rain during a single calendar day was May 27.

Thursday will also be the coolest day in about six weeks with highs near 70° in the metro area. That’s obviously far below normal for August and about 20 degrees cooler than Wednesday.

In terms of additional rain chances, only isolated light rain is expected through late morning and early afternoon. Then somewhat higher rain chances will develop again during from late afternoon through the evening. The “best” chance for additional rain late Thursday will be along the Palmer Divide east of I-25 in Douglas, Elbert, and Lincoln Counties.

Friday and Saturday will bring warmer temperatures and more typical late afternoon thunderstorm chances to the Front Range. Then we return to the 70s for Sunday and Monday with a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms.

In the mountains, plan a good chance for showers and maybe a few thunderstorms in the coming days. The highest chances will be on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

