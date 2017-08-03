Harry Potter Actor Robert Hardy Dies

August 3, 2017 11:10 AM
LONDON (CBS4) – Actor Robert Hardy has died, according to his family.

The Guardian reports Hardy’s children, Emma, Justine, and Paul said: “Gruff, elegant, twinkly, and always dignified, he is celebrated by all who knew him and loved him, and everyone who enjoyed his work.

“We are immensely grateful to the team at Denville Hall [a London retirement home for actors] for the tender care they gave during his last weeks.”

Actor Robert Hardy arrives in London’s Leicester Square for the European Premiere of “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (Photo credit should read MAX NASH/AFP/Getty Images)

Hardy had a career in film and television that spanned 70 years, including a portrayal of Winston Churchill, a stint as an actor at the Shakespeare Memorial Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon, and, perhaps the role he may best be known for, as Minister of Magic Cornelius Fudge in the Harry Potter movies.

Hardy was 91.

