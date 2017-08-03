Harry Potter Actor Robert Hardy Dies

LONDON (CBS4) – Actor Robert Hardy has died, according to his family.

The Guardian reports Hardy’s children, Emma, Justine, and Paul said: “Gruff, elegant, twinkly, and always dignified, he is celebrated by all who knew him and loved him, and everyone who enjoyed his work.

“We are immensely grateful to the team at Denville Hall [a London retirement home for actors] for the tender care they gave during his last weeks.”

Hardy had a career in film and television that spanned 70 years, including a portrayal of Winston Churchill, a stint as an actor at the Shakespeare Memorial Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon, and, perhaps the role he may best be known for, as Minister of Magic Cornelius Fudge in the Harry Potter movies.

Hardy was 91.