Beachgoers Save Manatees Washed Up On Beach

August 3, 2017 4:05 PM
Filed Under: Florida, Manatee, Miami

CLEARWATER, Fla. (CBS4) – Beachgoers saved a group of manatees after they washed up on shore.

Responding firefighters, adults and kids, everyone jumped in to help the struggling animals, according to CBS Miami.

The Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department posted a video of the rescue on their Facebook page:

“A great job was done by all – firefighters and members of the public who teamed up to return the manatees to the waters of the Gulf of Mexico,” the department posted.

Fire officials say they believe the animals may have been pushed onto shore due to high winds and waves in the area.

