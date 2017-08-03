Exact Causes Of 3 Southwest Colorado Fires Remain Undetermined

August 3, 2017 12:55 PM
DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Firefighters say they have not determined the official causes of three fires that started earlier this year in Durango.

The Durango Herald reported Wednesday Durango Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Karola Hanks says he would consider all three fires “significant” and he wants to make sure the firefighters “get everything right.”

Firefighters have been working with the Durango Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to determine the causes of the blazes.

An accelerant-sniffing dog was used in the investigation of one fire at a building on May 21, and the ATF offered a $5,000 reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest for the fire.

An image of the fire on June 14.

An image of the fire on June 14. (credit: Durango Herald)

Kevin Abeyta died in a fire started June 14 after running back inside to save a mother and child.

The Lightner Creek Fire started on June 28 and burned on more than 400 acres of land.

