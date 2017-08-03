ESPN To Create ESPN8: ‘The Ocho’ For One Day

BRISTOL, Conn. (CBS4) – It’s no longer just a line out of the movie Dodgeball.
ESPN8 is happening. At least for a day.
According to a release by ESPN, their channel ESPNU will switch over to become ESPN8 on, appropriately enough, Aug. 8 – or, rather, 8/8.
For the day, the network says they’ll feature a lineup of unconventional sports, as joked about in the movie, from Disc Golf to Ultimate Trampoline Dodgeball.
The Full Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Title
|Network
|Tues, Aug 8
|Midnight
|2016 American Disc Golf Championship
|ESPN8: “The Ocho”
|2 a.m.
|2016 WFTDA Roller Derby Championships
|ESPN8: “The Ocho”
|4 a.m.
|2016 Sky Zone Ultimate Trampoline Dodgeball
|ESPN8: “The Ocho”
|5:30 a.m.
|Firefighters World Challenge XXV
|ESPN8: “The Ocho”
|8 a.m.
|2016 Kabaddi World Cup Final
|ESPN8: “The Ocho”
|9 a.m.
|World Darts Championship
|ESPN8: “The Ocho”
|11:30 a.m.
|Arm Wrestling: Best of WAL 2016 Championship
|ESPN8: “The Ocho”
|12:30 p.m.
|2017 Championship of Bags
|ESPN8: “The Ocho”
|2:30 p.m.
|EVO 2017 World Championship – Street Fighter
|ESPN8: “The Ocho”
|5:00 p.m.
|Moxie Games
|ESPN8: “The Ocho”
|7 p.m.
|U.S. Open Ultimate Championship
|ESPN8: “The Ocho”
All of these events have previously aired across ESPN networks with the exception of the Moxie Games.