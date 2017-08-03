ESPN To Create ESPN8: ‘The Ocho’ For One Day

August 3, 2017 4:34 PM
BRISTOL, Conn. (CBS4) – It’s no longer just a line out of the movie Dodgeball.

ESPN8 is happening. At least for a day.

According to a release by ESPN, their channel ESPNU will switch over to become ESPN8 on, appropriately enough, Aug. 8 – or, rather, 8/8.

For the day, the network says they’ll feature a lineup of unconventional sports, as joked about in the movie, from Disc Golf to Ultimate Trampoline Dodgeball.

The Full Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Title Network
Tues, Aug 8 Midnight 2016 American Disc Golf Championship ESPN8: “The Ocho”
2 a.m. 2016 WFTDA Roller Derby Championships ESPN8: “The Ocho”
4 a.m. 2016 Sky Zone Ultimate Trampoline Dodgeball ESPN8: “The Ocho”
5:30 a.m. Firefighters World Challenge XXV ESPN8: “The Ocho”
8 a.m. 2016 Kabaddi World Cup Final ESPN8: “The Ocho”
9 a.m. World Darts Championship ESPN8: “The Ocho”
11:30 a.m. Arm Wrestling: Best of WAL 2016 Championship ESPN8: “The Ocho”
12:30 p.m. 2017 Championship of Bags ESPN8: “The Ocho”
2:30 p.m. EVO 2017 World Championship – Street Fighter ESPN8: “The Ocho”
5:00 p.m. Moxie Games ESPN8: “The Ocho”
7 p.m. U.S. Open Ultimate Championship ESPN8: “The Ocho”

All of these events have previously aired across ESPN networks with the exception of the Moxie Games.

