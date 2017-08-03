Big Delays Expected On Colorado Boulevard Through The Weekend

August 3, 2017 10:17 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Boulevard

By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – Drivers can expect delays northbound Colorado Boulevard between 8th and 11th Avenues through the weekend.

This is that stretch of Colorado Boulevard which runs next to where the University of Colorado Hospital used to be.

The construction work is Thursday and Friday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. We are told at least one through lane will remain open, although you should expect delays.

Your best alternate will be to take Alameda Avenue over to Quebec Street.

