Big Delays Expected On Colorado Boulevard Through The Weekend

By Joel Hillan
DENVER (CBS4) – Drivers can expect delays northbound Colorado Boulevard between 8th and 11th Avenues through the weekend.
This is that stretch of Colorado Boulevard which runs next to where the University of Colorado Hospital used to be.
The construction work is Thursday and Friday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. We are told at least one through lane will remain open, although you should expect delays.
Your best alternate will be to take Alameda Avenue over to Quebec Street.
Joel Hillan is CBS4’s Traffic Specialist and is featured on CBS4 This Morning. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.