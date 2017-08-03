Zoo Updates Baby Giraffe Rae: ‘Grown So Tall’

August 3, 2017 2:31 PM
Filed Under: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Giraffe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo updated the growth of one of their newest members.

Rae the giraffe was born at the end of April to mother Msitu and father Khalid.

She was the zoo’s 199th successful giraffe birth.

More than three months later, zoo staff say “it’s high time for a Rae update!”

According to their Facebook post, “Rae has grown so tall that she can now reach the bottom level of the giraffe boardwalk and eat lettuce from guests!”

Giraffe feeding is one of the more popular activities at the zoo, and can be watched live on their daily giraffe cam.

In addition to Rae’s great growth spurt, “she’s learning how to participate in her own healthcare and continue to integrate successfully with the rest of the herd.”

