CBS4 Broncos Notebook: 8/3

August 3, 2017 10:20 AM
Filed Under: CBS4 Sports: Denver Broncos Notebook

A cool morning, and a crowded fan hill for day 7 of Broncos Camp.

The team is once again in full pads. The QBs have had their worst days during the full pads practices, although the Broncos have run the ball well recently.

Looks like a rest day for some players. Demaryius Thomas, Aqib Talib, T.J. Ward, Todd Davis, Virgil Green and Domata Peko all not practicing today.

Ronald Leary is practicing today after a couple of days off.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is here and will hold a fan forum later today.

View the list of all Denver Broncos Training Camp 2017 practices that are open to the public.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Got What It Takes To Be On 'Survivor'?
ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch