CBS4 Broncos Notebook: 8/3

A cool morning, and a crowded fan hill for day 7 of Broncos Camp.
The team is once again in full pads. The QBs have had their worst days during the full pads practices, although the Broncos have run the ball well recently.
Looks like a rest day for some players. Demaryius Thomas, Aqib Talib, T.J. Ward, Todd Davis, Virgil Green and Domata Peko all not practicing today.
Ronald Leary is practicing today after a couple of days off.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is here and will hold a fan forum later today.
