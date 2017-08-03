Neither Broncos Quarterback Is Gaining On The Other

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — On a day Jamaal Charles made his first training camp appearance in 7-on-7 drills, the Denver Broncos’ quarterback competition remained stuck in neutral.

Paxton Lynch started out strong but faded. He threw a nifty touchdown pass to tight end Austin Traylor but Aqib Talib jumped a short throw to Emmanuel Sanders for an interception. Lynch also watched three of his passes get batted down at the line of scrimmage.

Trevor Siemian was picked off by linebacker Brandon Marshall and misfired on his first three throws before settling down and having another up-and-down day himself.

The quarterbacks’ struggles have made it difficult for the offense to find a rhythm against Denver’s defense.

“I don’t think it frustrates us at all,” tight end Virgil Green said. “Our jobs are tough enough as it is. We can’t be worrying about somebody else’s job because we’re mainly concerned with our jobs and doing what we have to do to be on this team.”

Coach Vance Joseph, who criticized his QBs’ poor decisions over the weekend, was more diplomatic following Wednesday’s workout.

Asked for his take on his QBs’ inconsistency, Joseph said, “I think every player is going through some of that in training camp, obviously the quarterback is a big discussion. Every player, if you grade the film, has had good plays and bad plays, but the quarterback’s bad plays everyone sees them and it’s an interception. That’s the position. I’m OK with that because we’re learning, we’re teaching and we’re competing.”

Joseph said at the start of camp that he’d take his time naming a starter and neither quarterback has seized the opportunity. The next chance could come during a full-pads scrimmage Saturday.

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders said he wasn’t concerned that neither QB has pulled away, saying it’s “still early in training camp. We still have four preseason games.”

Sanders and the rest of the Broncos are counting in Charles being his old self no matter who’s the one delivering him the ball.

“What I’m hoping is that we’ll get the same Jamaal Charles we got in Kansas City — explosive, big plays,” Sanders said. “We’re looking for play makers on the offensive side of the ball. Hopefully he can bring that to us.”

ANOTHER STEP FOR PARADIS

Center Matt Paradis , who is coming off double hip surgery in the offseason, worked with the starting offensive line during team drills for the first time and said afterward, “I’m feeling pretty good and pretty mobile.”

“Matt looked good. We’re going to go slow with Matt, but obviously having him out there is a huge deal for us,” Joseph said. “We’re going to work Matt and Jamaal Charles on the same kind of pace where we’re going to work those guys slowly into team drills and hopefully they increase as the games start.”

NOTES

DE Derek Wolfe (shoulder stinger) returned to action after the day off. G Ron Leary missed another practice with a strained groin but is expected back Thursday. … Tackles Donald Stephenson and Ty Sambrailo switched sides so that Stephenson could rotate with rookie LT Garett Bolles.

By ARNIE STAPLETON, AP Pro Football Writer

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)