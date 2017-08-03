Missing Man’s Body Found In Elevator

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s coroner confirmed on Thursday that a man’s body found in an elevator is that of an elderly man reported missing a month ago.

Investigators are now trying to find out exactly when Isaak Komisarchik died, and how.

Komisarchik, 82, went missing on July 5. His body was found on Monday inside an apartment complex on East Harvard Avenue near Harvard Gulch Park. Authorities said the portion of the building where the elevator is was cordoned off for maintenance.

After going missing, Komisarchik’s family and friends started passing out flyers hoping the man would be found safe and alive. At one point, dive teams from the Denver Fire Department searched for him around ponds near the last place he had been seen, which is a few blocks away from the apartment building.

When police initially sent out notifications about the search, they described Komisarchik as having a diminished mental state.