Animal Rescue Organization Gives Dogs A Second Chance At Life

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – A group of dogs rescued from New Mexico are now in Colorado where they will eventually be put up for adoption.

A total of 100 dogs are being flown in to the Centennial Airport on Thursday.

“Dog Is My Copilot” — the animal rescue organization responsible for bringing the dogs to Colorado — aims to provide dogs with a second chance at a happy, healthy life. They fly animals from overcrowded kill shelters in the southwest to other states.

Some of the dogs were already set up with new owners before they even arrived.

“It was just a mix of emotions right now,” said Karly Colman, who adopted one of the dogs. “I can’t believe I have him in my hands right now. He was almost euthanized within hours of me rescuing him, so it’s just really cool to have him and have a good home.”

Additional Resources:

Get more information about Dog Is My Copilot at dogcopilot.org/.