Animal Rescue Organization Gives Dogs A Second Chance At Life

August 3, 2017 11:51 AM
Filed Under: Centennial Airport, Dog Adoptions, Dog Is My Copilot

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – A group of dogs rescued from New Mexico are now in Colorado where they will eventually be put up for adoption.

dogs Animal Rescue Organization Gives Dogs A Second Chance At Life

(credit: CBS)

A total of 100 dogs are being flown in to the Centennial Airport on Thursday.

“Dog Is My Copilot” — the animal rescue organization responsible for bringing the dogs to Colorado — aims to provide dogs with a second chance at a happy, healthy life. They fly animals from overcrowded kill shelters in the southwest to other states.

dog Animal Rescue Organization Gives Dogs A Second Chance At Life

(credit: CBS)

Some of the dogs were already set up with new owners before they even arrived.

“It was just a mix of emotions right now,” said Karly Colman, who adopted one of the dogs. “I can’t believe I have him in my hands right now. He was almost euthanized within hours of me rescuing him, so it’s just really cool to have him and have a good home.”

Additional Resources:

Get more information about Dog Is My Copilot at dogcopilot.org/.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Got What It Takes To Be On 'Survivor'?
ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch