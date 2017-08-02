Trump’s Approval Rating Hits New Low

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – A new poll indicates more voters than ever are dissatisfied with President Donald Trump’s job in office.

A survey conducted by Quinnipiac University indicates that only a third of American voters approve of the president’s job in office, while 61 percent disapprove.

That’s a drop of seven percentage points from the 40 percent approval rating he received in late June.

According to CBS News, these are the president’s lowest approval and highest disapproval ratings yet.

US Voter opinion – President Trump’s job approval trend shows lowest approval & highest disapproval since inauguration pic.twitter.com/9r5P6v9EOA — Quinnipiac Poll (@QuinnipiacPoll) August 2, 2017

Majorities of voters said the president is not honest, does not have good leadership skills, isn’t a strong person nor is he intelligent, he doesn’t share their values, and he doesn’t care about the average American.

In addition, according to the poll, Trump was given disapproval ratings for how he’s handled key issues like foreign policy, the economy, immigration, health care, and terrorism.

A Gallup poll shows similar numbers, with 36 percent of voters approving of the president’s job, a new low for their poll, and 60 percent disapproving.

The Quinnipiac poll surveyed 1,125 voters from July 27 to Aug. 1, with an average 3.4 percent margin of error. The Gallup poll surveyed 1,500 people, with a three percent margin of error.