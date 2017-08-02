SWAT Surrounds Wanted Man In Hotel Room

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4)– SWAT officers have surrounded the Quality Inn and Suites in Silverthorne Wednesday afternoon as they work to get a wanted man to come out of a hotel room.
CBS4 has learned that suspect is wanted for attempted murder charges from the Front Range.
According to law enforcement sources, the suspect led Summit County deputies, Dillon police and other agencies in a chase Tuesday night. A Dillon Police Department cruiser was damaged when the suspect allegedly rammed the vehicle.
No injuries were reported.
The hotel has not been evacuated, but several guests were seen by CBS4 crews outside the lobby area along with a police K9 and more than a dozen police cars.
The suspect’s name has not been released.
