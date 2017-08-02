Part Of School Destroyed In Apparent Explosion

MINNEAPOLIS (CBS4) – Emergency responded to the scene of a building explosion at a school in Minneapolis.

Part of the Minnehaha Academy may have been destroyed as a result of a natural gas explosion, according to Minneapolis Fire Department.

Technical Rescue/Structure Fire – 3100 block of W. River Pkwy. School building collapse caused by possible natural gas explosion. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) August 2, 2017

CBS Minnesota says three people are unaccounted for in the explosion and collapse. Five others were taken to the hospital, and one victim was evaluated and released.

Firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze caused by the explosion, and rescue any additional victims.

“We heard a man yell ‘gas’ and ‘get out’, and we saw one sprint down the street and one sprint into the building, kind of standing in the doorway, yelling it. About the time the man sprinting down the street got to the end down here there was a huge explosion,” said Jack Mahler, a witness who was playing soccer nearby. “Smoke went up and knocked most of us back. It knocked me off my feet.”

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton also issued a statement, saying the “state will provide any and all resources to aid first responders.”