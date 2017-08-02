Latest Forecast: Better Chance For Rain Along With A Big Temperature Drop

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The coolest high temperature we experienced in July in Denver was 78° on July 15. We’ll be far cooler than that coming up on Thursday. It will actually be our coolest day since June 23 or almost 6 weeks ago. It’s all because of a summer cold front that will slowly move south along the Front Range during the day on Wednesday.

As the front arrives during the day on Wednesday, it will create a 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms. It appears the best chance for thunderstorms (and rain in general) will be on the Eastern Plains. Nevertheless, a chance for rain will continue in the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

High temperatures in the metro area on Thursday will be in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees or about 20 degrees below normal for early August. The cooler weather will not last long however. Friday will see a return of 80s. But we have no 90s in the extended forecast. And that’s a somewhat rarity for this time of year.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.