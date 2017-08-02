Attack Suspect Charged With Murder After Victim Dies

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The man arrested for an attack that left a man seriously injured will be facing murder charges after the victim died.

Officers rushed to the area of Baseline and 27th Street in Boulder about 2:30 a.m. July 25. When they arrived, they found a 43-year-old man with serious injuries.

That man, later identified as Roland Dequina, was rushed to the hospital. He died a few days later.

Officers took James Dobson, 56, into custody as a person of interest and then later identified him as a suspect after he was arrested. They believe the attack happened as a result of some sort of fight between Dobson and the victim.

Dobson will be charged with second-degree murder and assault charges.

Additional Information from the Boulder Police Department:

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Boulder Police non-emergency dispatch line at 303-441-3333. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimeshurt.com. Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers.