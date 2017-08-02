Search For Cliff Diver Ongoing At High Country Reservoir

By Matt Kroschel

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Special operations deputies are back in the water searching for a man who reportedly dove off cliffs at Green Mountain Reservoir Tuesday evening and never resurfaced.

The calls for help came in to 911 just before 5 p.m. from the popular cliff diving area in northern Summit County.

Sheriff Deputies responded to the area as other people in the area also joined in the initial search.

The missing man was part of a larger group that had rented pontoon boats at the reservoir and were camping in the area, according to Summit County Sheriff’s officials.

Deputies were set to launch a boat and sonar equipment again Wednesday morning.

County Road 30 from the north entrance to the Green Mountain Dam and area of water surface around the rock have been closed to the public as the search operations continue.

The identity of the missing man has not been released.

This is not the first call for help to the area. Hundreds of people jump from the rocks into the deep, cold water every summer. Earlier this summer a woman suffered serious injuries and was rescued after jumping.

Officials say they respond to several calls for injuries to divers every summer and warn people the activity is dangerous.

