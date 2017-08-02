Coroner Says Woman Found In Sheldon Lake Was Deliberately Killed

August 2, 2017 7:40 PM
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – CBS4 has learned a woman found dead in a Fort Collins lake drowned, but she had significant injuries.

The coroner is calling it a homicide.

23-year-old Heather Hoffman was found in Sheldon Lake.

Heather Helena Hoffmann (credit: Fort Collins Police Services)

Prosecutors have charged Jeffrey Etheridge with her murder, kidnapping, sexual assault and tampering with a body.

He is a registered sex offender and homeless.

Hoffman frequently walked home through the park from her job at McDonald’s.

She was still in her uniform when she was found.

