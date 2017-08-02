Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne Considers Run For Governor

August 2, 2017 9:12 AM
DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne says she is considering a run for governor next year. She said hundreds of people have suggested that she should run.

Donna Lynne

Donna Lynne (credit: CBS)

When asked what she might focus on, the Democrat told CBS4 the following:

“I think the first and foremost is going to be health care. Everybody’s concerned about it whether you’re covered by the Affordable Care Act or not. Health care is expensive. It’s not always accessible. I say health care would be number one.”

Lynne went on to say education and infrastructure are some of her priorities.

She said she will make a final decision about her status next month.

Rep. Jared Polis, former State Sen. Mike Johnston and former Colorado Treasurer Cary Kennedy are among those currently competing for the Democratic nomination for governor. Six Republicans have also announced their candidacies.

