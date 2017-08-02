Classmates Help Boy Seriously Injured In Hit & Run

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4)– Classmates of a boy injured in a hit-and-run in Parker are holding a fundraiser to help with his recovery. Colton Love was struck and seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver last month.

Kimberley Miller was arrested July 25. Investigators say her vehicle matched the description of the suspect vehicle and also had damage consistent with striking a pedestrian.

Investigators issued a Medina Alert earlier that same afternoon for the hit-and-run, which happened at 11:42 a.m. July 25 at the intersection of Stonegate Parkway and Creekview Drive in Parker.

The 11-year-old victim, later identified as Colton Love, had been hanging out with friends at a lemonade stand before he was hit. In addition to his head wound, he suffered serious injuries up and down the left side of his body.

The fundraiser is from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Stonegate Community Center at 10252 Stonegate Parkway in Parker. For those who cannot make it, there is a GoFundMe page to help with Colton’s recovery.

Deputies started searching for a white, 4-door Lexus CT200, 2016/2017 model year with a black stripe and an either damaged or broken passenger side mirror that matched the hit-and-run suspect vehicle.

After receiving a tip from a driver who saw a vehicle matching that description, investigators used the license plate to track down the owners of the vehicle, Kevin and Kimberley Miller.

Deputies contacted Kimberley Miller, 49, some hours later during a traffic stop for not having the headlights on. She was taken into custody and booked into the the Douglas County Jail but was released the next day after posting bond.

Miller faces charges of failure to remain at the scene after an accident involving serious bodily injury, failure to notify police of accident, careless driving causing bodily injury and operating a motor vehicle with defective/missing headlamps.