Classmates Help Boy Seriously Injured In Hit & Run

August 2, 2017 12:19 PM
Filed Under: Alison Love, Colton Love, Douglas County, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Kimberley Miller, Medina Alert, Parker, Stonegate Parkway

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4)– Classmates of a boy injured in a hit-and-run in Parker are holding a fundraiser to help with his recovery. Colton Love was struck and seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver last month.

kimberly miller Classmates Help Boy Seriously Injured In Hit & Run

Kimberley Miller (credit: Douglas County)

Kimberley Miller was arrested July 25. Investigators say her vehicle matched the description of the suspect vehicle and also had damage consistent with striking a pedestrian.

parker hit and run mcreynolds raw frame 27714 Classmates Help Boy Seriously Injured In Hit & Run

(credit: CBS)

Investigators issued a Medina Alert earlier that same afternoon for the hit-and-run, which happened at 11:42 a.m. July 25 at the intersection of Stonegate Parkway and Creekview Drive in Parker.

dougco medina alert arrest 5vo frame 498 Classmates Help Boy Seriously Injured In Hit & Run

(credit: CBS)

The 11-year-old victim, later identified as Colton Love, had been hanging out with friends at a lemonade stand before he was hit. In addition to his head wound, he suffered serious injuries up and down the left side of his body.

The fundraiser is from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Stonegate Community Center at 10252 Stonegate Parkway in Parker. For those who cannot make it, there is a GoFundMe page to help with Colton’s recovery.

douglas county medina alert frame 894 Classmates Help Boy Seriously Injured In Hit & Run

(credit: CBS)

Deputies started searching for a white, 4-door Lexus CT200, 2016/2017 model year with a black stripe and an either damaged or broken passenger side mirror that matched the hit-and-run suspect vehicle.

parker hit and run mcreynolds raw frame 25372 Classmates Help Boy Seriously Injured In Hit & Run

(credit: CBS)

After receiving a tip from a driver who saw a vehicle matching that description, investigators used the license plate to track down the owners of the vehicle, Kevin and Kimberley Miller.

Deputies contacted Kimberley Miller, 49, some hours later during a traffic stop for not having the headlights on. She was taken into custody and booked into the the Douglas County Jail but was released the next day after posting bond.

dougco medina alert arrest 5vo frame 290 Classmates Help Boy Seriously Injured In Hit & Run

The traffic stop where Kimberley Miller was arrested in the hit-and-run (credit: CBS)

Miller faces charges of failure to remain at the scene after an accident involving serious bodily injury, failure to notify police of accident, careless driving causing bodily injury and operating a motor vehicle with defective/missing headlamps.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Got What It Takes To Be On 'Survivor'?
ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch