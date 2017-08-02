Colorado Lawmakers Move To Stabilize Health Insurance Market

By Shaun Boyd

DENVER (CBS4) – Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle continue their work on health care.

The Senate Health Committee will hold hearings next month, when lawmakers return from break, with the goal of stabilizing the individual health insurance market.

In Colorado, more than a dozen counties have only one insurer left from which they can choose.

President Trump threatened to withhold payments that help low-income Americans afford insurance on the individual market, as well as cost sharing for Congress’ insurance.

Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers say that move would cause the market to collapse.

“He’s being petulant with what he’s doing,” Democratic Representative Diana DeGette said to CBS4’s Shaun Boyd. “He’s mad because Congress didn’t pass a law, so he’s threatening to punish the American people for that.”

“The president’s strategy is to show the worst-case scenario to motivate people to salvage a bad health insurance bill,” Republican Representative Ken Buck said. “If Congress doesn’t act, the administration has no choice but to change the law through regulation.”

Buck says he opposes the president making changes to the law unilaterally. He and DeGette both say that Congress must hold hearings.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers, including Republican Representative Mike Coffman, have signed on to some reforms. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan has made it clear he wants to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Shaun Boyd is CBS4’s political specialist. She’s a veteran reporter with more than 25 years of experience. Follow her on Twitter @cbs4shaun.