CBS4 Broncos Notebook: Aug. 2

August 2, 2017 10:50 AM
Broncos training camp week 2 (day 6) under way after the team had its first off day on Tuesday.

Broncos once again in full pads.

Broncos training camp (credit: CBS)

Ron Leary at practice but not in pads as he still recovers from a groin injury.

Derek Wolfe in full pads and practicing early; he was limited Monday with a shoulder stinger.

Broncos training camp (credit: CBS)

Jamaal Charles in full pads and expected to get some reps during 7 on 7 drills (he’s only done individual drills so far) and he could get team reps next week.

Rookie defensive end DeMarcus Walker once again doing early drills with the outside linebacker group as the Broncos need depth at the position with injuries to Shane Ray and Shaq Barrett.

