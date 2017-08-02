Deal Finalized: Steamboat, Aspen Ski Resorts Now Have Same Owner

August 2, 2017 12:06 PM
Filed Under: Aspen, Skiing, Steamboat Ski Resort, Winter Park

ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado ski area Steamboat is now owned by the operators of Aspen Snowmass.

aspen buys steamboat 6map Deal Finalized: Steamboat, Aspen Ski Resorts Now Have Same Owner

The Summit Daily News reports the $1.5 billion sale of Intrawest Resort Holdings to a joint venture of KSL Capital Partners and Henry Crown and Company is complete.

Steamboat’s president and COO Rob Perlman said he’s “tremendously excited” about the finalization of the deal.

In addition to the ownership of Steamboat, the joint venture will now operate Winter Park, which is owned by the city of Denver.

CBS4 reported in April that the deal gives competitor Vail Resorts a challenge.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Got What It Takes To Be On 'Survivor'?
ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch