National Night Out Brings Together Neighbors, Police

By Dominic Garcia

DENVER (CBS4)– They say no one knows their neighbors anymore. But if Nancy Barlow, president of the Cook Park Neighborhood Association, has her way, National Night Out will change that.

Barlow helped organize one of many gatherings around Denver for the annual event. Patrons were treated to free food, music, and police even let sit in their police cruisers and play with the loud speaker.

“It’s to bring neighbors together and talk about safety, that’s why we have our emergency responders here,” Barlow told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

According to organizers, National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

Their goal with National Night Out is to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. It also provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

Denver Police Chief White says events like this are a prime example of community policing.

“It gives these citizens an opportunity to come out and get to know each other. It sends a message to our officers that our city and county really support them,” said White.

According to national organizers, millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities, and military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August.

Barlow hopes events like this become something much more common, “We don’t even have to have national night out to do this. Everyone should get to know their neighbors and make their neighborhoods safer.”

