Coffman Talks To Voters After GOP Health Care Defeat

By Stan Bush

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A week after suffering their most embarrassing political defeat, Republicans are pointing fingers at the White House.

“I think the President’s style of leadership is not helpful in terms of moving an agenda forward that many conservatives believe in,” says Rep. Mike Coffman, a Republican representing Aurora and parts of Adams County.

On Monday, Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, a Republican, wrote an Op-ed on Politico.com accusing Republicans of abandoning conservative values to support President Donald Trump. Flake said many of his Republican colleagues are in denial over Trump’s behavior.

“I want the President to be successful but I’ve been disappointed with things he’s done,” says Coffman.

Coffman spoke at a town hall in his district Tuesday night as Congress begins the August recess. His second in-person meeting with constituents is two more than many of his colleagues have been willing to do since Trump took office.

Coffman, a member of a bipartisan committee looking for solutions to rising healthcare costs, was critical of the attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee released a statement Tuesday highlighting that while Coffman voted against the most recent House bill to repeal the ACA, he did vote for a repeal without a replacement 62 times while Pres. Barack Obama was in office.

