Police: Man Arrested In Murder Was Defending Himself

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weld County District Attorney will not file charges against a man who shot and killed another man outside a Walmart store in Longmont.
Officers arrested Joseph Anderson, 34, with the intent to recommend charges of second-degree murder in the death of Keith Williams.
Williams was shot and killed in a Walmart parking lot near County Line and Ken Pratt early July 23.
Anderson was released after investigators determined he was defending himself. They say he was being attacked with a 16-inch billy club at the time of the shooting.