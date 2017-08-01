Police: Man Arrested In Murder Was Defending Himself

August 1, 2017 3:25 PM
Filed Under: Deadly Shooting, Joseph Anderson, Keith Williams, Longmont, Walmart

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weld County District Attorney will not file charges against a man who shot and killed another man outside a Walmart store in Longmont.

Officers arrested Joseph Anderson, 34, with the intent to recommend charges of second-degree murder in the death of Keith Williams.

Joseph Anderson (credit: Longmont Police)

Williams was shot and killed in a Walmart parking lot near County Line and Ken Pratt early July 23.

Anderson was released after investigators determined he was defending himself. They say he was being attacked with a 16-inch billy club at the time of the shooting.

