Roofer Pleads Guilty To Theft

August 1, 2017 9:57 PM
Filed Under: Alyssa McMillan, Jefferson County, Jonathan McMillan, Lifetime Roofing, Lifetime Roofing and Restoration

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A roofer from Evergreen has pleaded guilty to theft after he scammed homeowners through his roofing business.

Jonathan McMillan is the owner of Lifetime Roofing and Restoration.

jonathan mcmillan evergreen roof scam Roofer Pleads Guilty To Theft

Jonathan McMillan (credit: Jefferson County)

He pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $70,000 from 17 homeowners between 2014 and 2015. Some of those victims are at-risk adults.

McMillan pleaded guilty to four counts of theft. He is scheduled to be sentenced in October.

evergreen roof scam 6pkg frame 330 Roofer Pleads Guilty To Theft

(credit: CBS)

According to court documents, McMillan hired sales people to go door-to-door soliciting roofing business from homeowners with houses damaged primarily by hailstorms. Those employees were instructed by McMillan to have the homeowners sign contracts and collect as much insurance claim payments as quickly as possible. Those checks were then collected and deposited into Lifetime Roofing bank accounts.

evergreen roof scam 6pkg frame 1224 Roofer Pleads Guilty To Theft

(credit: CBS)

Ultimately, the homeowners did not receive any roof or other work from the company, were not refunded and McMillan allegedly kept more than $68,000 collected from homeowners for himself.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Got What It Takes To Be On 'Survivor'?
ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch