Roofer Pleads Guilty To Theft

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A roofer from Evergreen has pleaded guilty to theft after he scammed homeowners through his roofing business.

Jonathan McMillan is the owner of Lifetime Roofing and Restoration.

He pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $70,000 from 17 homeowners between 2014 and 2015. Some of those victims are at-risk adults.

McMillan pleaded guilty to four counts of theft. He is scheduled to be sentenced in October.

According to court documents, McMillan hired sales people to go door-to-door soliciting roofing business from homeowners with houses damaged primarily by hailstorms. Those employees were instructed by McMillan to have the homeowners sign contracts and collect as much insurance claim payments as quickly as possible. Those checks were then collected and deposited into Lifetime Roofing bank accounts.

Ultimately, the homeowners did not receive any roof or other work from the company, were not refunded and McMillan allegedly kept more than $68,000 collected from homeowners for himself.