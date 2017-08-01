Deputies, Firefighters Tried To Revive Son Of Nashville Mayor

August 1, 2017 9:26 PM
By Rick Sallinger

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies and fire personnel tried desperately to save the son of the Mayor of Nashville Tennessee from a drug overdose, but could not revive him.

Max Barry, 22, had planned to start a new life in Colorado, but it ended tragically.

Max Barry (credit: CBS)

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and her husband Bruce arrived with tears Tuesday at the memorial for their son at a theater in Nashville that Max frequented.

Max had been visiting friends at an upscale home on the 7800 block of South Webster Court in Jefferson County last Saturday night.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mark Techmeyer says the death appears to be a from a drug overdose.

“About 8 p.m. those two friends went to get some takeout food to bring back to the three of them. When they got back max was sitting in same chair they left him in but he was unresponsive,” said Techmeyer.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger interviews Jefferson County Sheriff’s spokesman Mark Techmeyer (credit: CBS)

Max had just graduated from the University of Puget Sound in Washington state. He was at his mother’s side when she was sworn in as Nashville’s first female mayor in 2015.

His father Bruce Barry spoke at the memorial.

Max Barry (credit: CBS)

“We think that’s important Megan and I understand the mistakes he made. We all have made incredible mistakes in our lives,” said Bruce Barry.

What happened inside the house is not clear. Deputies and fire personnel tried to revive him using Narcon, a drug that reverses overdoses. It will take a few weeks for toxicology tests to be completed before the name of substance that killed Barry will be released.

Max Barry with his mother Megan Barry (credit: CBS)

“The circumstances last Saturday in Denver tell the story of his death and not the story of his life,” his father said.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.

