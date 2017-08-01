Human Remains Found, Mystery Surrounds Identity

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A fisherman found human remains in Walker Ranch in Boulder County.
The ranch is located east of Gross Reservoir. The fisherman made the discovery on Sunday.
The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office believes animals had scattered some of the remains.
The remains were found near an area where a 20-year-old vanished nearly two years ago.
Ryder Johnson vanished after leaving his job at Eldora Mountain Resort when he disappeared.
The Boulder Sheriff emphasizes a coroner will determine the identity and cause of death.