Human Remains Found, Mystery Surrounds Identity

August 1, 2017 8:18 PM
Filed Under: Denver Water, Eldora Mountain, Gross Reservoir, Ryder Johnson

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A fisherman found human remains in Walker Ranch in Boulder County.

The ranch is located east of Gross Reservoir. The fisherman made the discovery on Sunday.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office believes animals had scattered some of the remains.

z 191 Human Remains Found, Mystery Surrounds Identity

Ryder Johnson (credit: Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)

The remains were found near an area where a 20-year-old vanished nearly two years ago.

Ryder Johnson vanished after leaving his job at Eldora Mountain Resort when he disappeared.

The Boulder Sheriff emphasizes a coroner will determine the identity and cause of death.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Got What It Takes To Be On 'Survivor'?
ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch