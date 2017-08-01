Teen Girl Gets Hammer Stuck In Mouth On A Dare

August 1, 2017 1:49 PM
Filed Under: Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (CBS4) – A 14-year-old girl managed to fit an entire hammer in her mouth.

The only problem, she couldn’t get it out.

Kaley tweeted a photo of the incident, asking, “how do u tell ur mom that u got a hammer stuck in ur mouth.”

Fair question, especially if you can’t talk because you have a hammer in your mouth.

Why’d she do it?

A dare.

“My friend did not believe me when I told her a member of [a] band was so beautiful I could shove a hammer in my mouth, so I did it to prove I could,” Kaley told 1010 WINS.

The hammer was stuck there for about 10 minutes before she was able to get it out.

Kaley says it wasn’t painful, but “still uncomfortable considering hammers weren’t made for going in mouths.”

