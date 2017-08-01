Zoo Names New Baby Giraffe For Baseball Slugger

August 1, 2017 1:57 PM
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A weeks-old giraffe at the Fort Worth Zoo has been named Beltre (BEL’-tray) in honor of Texas Rangers slugger Adrian Beltre and his 3,000th career hit.

Zoo officials announced the name and tweeted congratulations to Beltre for his “major milestone” on Sunday, in a 10-6 loss to Baltimore.

Zoo spokeswoman Avery Elander on Monday said the reticulated male giraffe was born June 8 and weighed 185 pounds (84 kilograms).

Elander says the calf was big at birth, up on his feet pretty quickly and moving. She says zookeepers also noticed the giraffe’s strength, so a decision was made to name him in honor of the Rangers star and announce it when the player reached the 3,000-hit mark.

The giraffe could weigh up to 3,000 pounds (1361 kilograms) when fully grown.

