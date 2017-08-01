Dash Cam Video Captures Deadly Crash

WELLSVILLE, Utah (CBS4) – One person died in a police chase near Logan in Utah.
The head-on collision burned another driver.
Several callers hailed 911 for a reckless, erratic driver. The driver disregarded the officer’s attempts to pull him over. Seconds later, the truck veered into oncoming traffic, and hit a semi head-on.
The truck and semi exploded. The semi driver, William Gray, caught fire as he got out of his cab. Utah state troopers extinguished the flames. A flight for life helicopter took Gray to the University of Utah hospital. Marcos Torres, 26, was driving the pickup and died at the scene.