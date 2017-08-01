Dash Cam Video Captures Deadly Crash

August 1, 2017 5:04 PM

WELLSVILLE, Utah (CBS4) – One person died in a police chase near Logan in Utah.

The head-on collision burned another driver.

utah crash Dash Cam Video Captures Deadly Crash

(credit: Utah Highway Patrol)

Several callers hailed 911 for a reckless, erratic driver. The driver disregarded the officer’s attempts to pull him over. Seconds later, the truck veered into oncoming traffic, and hit a semi head-on.

The truck and semi exploded. The semi driver, William Gray, caught fire as he got out of his cab. Utah state troopers extinguished the flames. A flight for life helicopter took Gray to the University of Utah hospital. Marcos Torres, 26, was driving the pickup and died at the scene.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Got What It Takes To Be On 'Survivor'?
ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch