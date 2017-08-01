Mountain Residents Finally Get Primary Care Physician

August 1, 2017 3:07 PM
Clear Creek County, Idaho Springs

By Matt Kroschel

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– For five years, people living in Clear Creek County did not have access to a primary care physician in the entire county. Now that dry spell is over.

Centura Health cut the ribbon on a brand new medical office in Idaho Springs on Tuesday. The Jacob House, a century-old, single-story brick building, is now home to the medical office.

image1 Mountain Residents Finally Get Primary Care Physician

The new medical office in Clear Creek County (credit: CBS)

It took years of planning to accomplish the goal of adding medical services for the thousands of people who live in the area, according to Wendy Forbes with Centura.

Clear Creek County even added a local commuter bus service to help connect the small communities along the Interstate 70 area, making it easier to access to the new medical facilities.

Prior to the opening, patients were forced to drive to the Front Range or Summit County to see a doctor.

During the winter months, that could take several hours due to poor road conditions and ski traffic gridlock.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

