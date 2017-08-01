Best Last-Minute Summer Activities For Families In Denver

By Alaina Brandenburger

As summer vacation winds down, many households are thinking about the upcoming school year. Summer may no longer be in full swing, but it is not over yet. You and your family still have time to pack in a few last minute activities to make memories and enjoy what is left of the break.

There are still plenty of activities and events available for people of all interests. Clear your busy weekend schedule and hit up some of these attractions and events before classes begin.

Water World

8801 N. Pecos St.

Federal Heights, CO 80260

(303) 427-7873

www.waterworldcolorado.com

If you haven’t gotten around to visiting Water World this summer, add it to your list. The city’s largest and most well known water park, Water World has family friendly activities for kids and adults, and new attractions are being added all the time. Along with water slides and wave pools, the park has added a hydraulic roller coaster that is fun for all. Since 1979, Water World has served as one of the most popular ways to beat the heat. Admission starts at $23.99 for kids during off-peak hours, and coupons can be purchased at King Soopers stores.

Denver Trolley

1400 Water St.

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 458-6255

www.denvertrolley.org 1400 Water St.Denver, CO 80202(303) 458-6255 Each summer, the Denver Trolley takes guests through the Confluence Park/Riverfront area of Downtown Denver. A flashback to Denver’s history in which these trolleys were used as transportation, the Denver Trolley offers a fun way to maneuver through the city on your way to a variety of stops. These stops include the Children’s Museum, the Denver Aquarium and REI. Fares are $5 for adults and $2 for kids, and the trolley runs Monday through Friday until September 4th.

The Color Run

Coors Field

2001 Blake St.

Denver, CO 80205

www.thecolorrun.com Coors Field2001 Blake St.Denver, CO 80205

Date: August 26, 2017 at 8 a.m.

A popular event for runners of all ages, the Color Run is fun for all. This 5K sees participants doused with colored chalk throughout the course, so you end up looking bright and vibrant. The Color Run also has a fun zone with inflatables, foam and more. Registration starts at $39.00 for team members and $45 for individual runners. Kids 5 and under can participate for $15. While serious runners are welcome to run the 5K and maximize their time, you don’t have to be an avid runner to have fun with this race.

Related: Top Upcoming 5K Races In Denver

Morrison Natural History Museum

501 CO-8

Morrison, CO 80465

(303) 697-1873

www.mnhm.org 501 CO-8Morrison, CO 80465(303) 697-1873 Take a break from the city and head up to Morrison to see the Morrison Natural History museum. The Town is located in a very geologically rich part of the city, and there is a lot to do and see at the museum. This paleontology museum is an excellent getaway for family members who want to learn about dinosaurs and check out local fossils and paleontology in the area. Admission is $8.00 or $6.00 for kids 3-11. Guided tours are hosted every two hours, or you can peruse the museum at your own pace.

Colorado Ballet: An Evening Under the Stars

Arvada Center Amphitheater



Arvada, CO 80003

(720) 898-7200

www.arvadacenter.org 6901 Wadsworth Blvd.Arvada, CO 80003(720) 898-7200 Date: August 26, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. Experience the beauty and intricacies of classic ballet routines set to classical music while sitting under the stars. Part of the Summer Concert Series hosted by the Arvada Center for the Performing Arts, this event is a unique and fun event in the area. In this year’e event, the Colorado Ballet will perform Serenade by choreographer George Balanchine, which showcases skill and style. Tickets start at $15 for seats on the lawn.

Related: Top Free Summer Concerts In the Denver Area