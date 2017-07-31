Flooding Turns Roads Into Rivers In Southern Colorado

WETMORE, Colo. (CBS4) – Rising waters covered roads and threatened homes over the weekend in southern Colorado.
High water from Hardscrabble Creek rose and went through town Saturday night, threatening not only the roads and bridges.
Neighbors said they could hear it rushing from miles away before the flood even struck the town in Custer County.
They were told to see higher ground immediately.
The water has since receded, leaving behind some debris, but a threat for flooding remains for Colorado’s southeastern mountains and the nearby plains as the area is expected to see more rain.
There were no reports of any injuries as a result of the flooding.