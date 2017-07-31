Flooding Turns Roads Into Rivers In Southern Colorado

July 31, 2017 9:53 AM
Filed Under: Custer County, Flooding, Wetmore

WETMORE, Colo. (CBS4) – Rising waters covered roads and threatened homes over the weekend in southern Colorado.

High water from Hardscrabble Creek rose and went through town Saturday night, threatening not only the roads and bridges.

wetmore flooding transfer frame 0 Flooding Turns Roads Into Rivers In Southern Colorado

(credit: CBS)

Neighbors said they could hear it rushing from miles away before the flood even struck the town in Custer County.

They were told to see higher ground immediately.

wetmore flooding transfer frame 137 Flooding Turns Roads Into Rivers In Southern Colorado

(credit: CBS)

The water has since receded, leaving behind some debris, but a threat for flooding remains for Colorado’s southeastern mountains and the nearby plains as the area is expected to see more rain.

There were no reports of any injuries as a result of the flooding.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

ROCKY FLATS: COLORADO'S NUCLEAR SHADOW
CBS4 INVESTIGATES
Send A News Tip

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch