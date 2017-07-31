COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Rockies Manager Bud Black. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Colorado Providing Voter Rolls To US Fraud Panel On Monday

July 31, 2017 1:07 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton, Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, Secretary of State, Wayne Williams

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s secretary of state is sending voter registration rolls to a presidential panel that’s looking at alleged voter fraud.

Wayne Williams’ spokeswoman Julia Sunny says the information is being sent to the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity by close of business Monday.

Critics cite President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claim that millions voted fraudulently in last year’s presidential election. Democrat Hillary Clinton won the popular vote.

Williams emphasizes that any citizen can get the voter rolls.

The information includes whether registered voters cast ballots in previous years, names, mailing addresses, year of birth, political party affiliation and whether a voter is active or inactive.

It doesn’t include how anyone voted, driver’s license numbers, Social Security numbers, full dates of birth or voter signatures on file.

One-tenth of 1 percent of Colorado’s 3.7 million registered voters withdrew their registrations after the commission requested voter rolls in June.

